Kim Kardashian vows to keep pushing fashion's boundaries

Kim Kardashian opens up about the reviews on her Skims' new product at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala

By
Hassan Sohail
|

October 20, 2025

Kim Kardashian reacts to the response on Skims' latest product

At Skims, Kim Kardashian is known for pushing boundaries with her products. As her new Faux Hair Micro String Thong, for example

Though the undies, whose price was $32 a piece, sold fast, fans' opinions are divided on them.

But the mom-of-four has brushed aside the criticism, saying she will keep making creative products. "There will be some things. I think it's always fun to mix it up. We have our ****** bra, our butt and hip [enhancing] shapewear...you never know what we'll surprise you with."

The reality star, in the interview with Variety, also expresses some shock at her brand's underwear selling this quickly. 

"I had no idea that it would have quite the reaction and that it would sell out in a few minutes," she continues. "That was just a fun idea that I had."

The idea, she reveals, came to her during a shoot. "There was a shoot, and someone wanted to have hair down there once, and I was like, 'Couldn't this just be easy and have it on a thong? And so we made that happen." 

It is worth noting the value of Kim's Skims brand is at $4 billion.

