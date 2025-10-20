Emily Maitlis spots new damaging detail in Prince Andrew interview

Emily Maitlis points out Prince Andrew’ real concern other than Jeffrey Epstein ties

Emily Maitlis has "spotted something new" about her incriminating interview with Prince Andrew in 2019.

Maitlis' bombshell Newsnight interview led to the Prince losing titles and stepping back from public duties.

The interview focused on Andrew’s friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations against the former Duke of York made by Virginia Giuffre.

In the interview, Andrew told Maitlis that he never had any contact with Jeffrey after their famed walk in Central Park, New York City, in 2010.

As for why he met Jeffrey in the park, he said he wanted to cut ties in person, as doing it on a phone call would’ve been the "chicken's way out."

After Andrew announced that he had given up the title of the Duke of York, Maitlis rewatched the episode and noticed something new.

She wrote, "This time, however, I spot something new. Andrew is explaining to me his argument to Epstein for why the friendship had to end. And inadvertently admits what is on his mind."

"He said, 'With all the attendant scrutiny on me then I don’t think it’s a wise thing to do.' In other words, he’s more worried about ‘being seen’ than about the friendship itself," she continued.

"I have no idea if that conversation with Epstein ever took place. But it lends itself to a glorious irony: that the man who couldn’t risk being seen with a sex offender was being snapped by the News of the World in a public park as he spoke," she argued.

This comes as more damaging evidence pops up against Prince Andrew. Mail on Sunday published leaked emails which show that the dad-of-two kept in touch with Jeffrey even in 2011, writing, "keep in close touch" and expressed a wish to "play some more soon."