Vanessa Kirby, Paul Rabil announce birth of their first baby

Vanessa Kirby, Paul Rabil welcome their first child

Vanessa Kirby has finally embraced motherhood.

The 37-year-old actress longtime partner, Paul Rabil, took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child.

Rabil, a former professional lacrosse player, posted a series of pictures which opened with a snap of him carrying his blanket-wrapped baby close to his chest.

Another snap featured Kirby and their newly born child as the duo was lying together in bed.

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption, that read, "I’m learning that becoming a parent slows you down and wakes you up at the same time.”

“That I’m really grateful for everyone’s health, that I get to wake up everyday to mum’s enormous love, and that we get to have you in our lives now,” he added.

Referring to the last picture of two miniature lacrosse sticks in the carousel, Rabil concluded the caption by writing, "For your first cradle stick. It’ll hold many stories and blessings. Likely broken windows too. Balls are allowed in the house."

He also posted the lacrosse sticks picture with a white heart emoji on his Instagram Stories.

It is pertinent to mention that Kirby and Rabil made their relationship public in November 2023 after sparking dating rumors in 2022.