Palace's stomach churning decision called out: 'Questions must be asked about mafia'

King Charles’ monarchy gets called a mafia

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 20, 2025

King Charles and his monarchy have just been compared to a ‘mafia’

Associate Editor Kevin Maguire just penned a piece for The Mirror and it posed question after question about the state of the Firm, which the expert has gone as far as to call a ‘mafia’.

It began with him saying, “Questions must be asked why Buckingham Palace itself didn’t report the eighth in line to the throne to the police when it is claimed that a senior flunky was informed by sleazy Andrew that he’d obtained personal information about accuser Virginia Giuffre and wanted a protection officer to dig dirt.”

Because “from day one the monarchy has put its own interests first, second and third by covering for Jeffrey Epstein’s buddy, every forced move designed to protect the institution rather than serve the country.”

“It was stomach churning that the late Queen coughed up part, most or all of the £12million paid by her second son and child to keep out of court a sex abuse case brought by Ms Giuffre.”

“As was her subsequently attempting to rehabilitate Andrew by having him very publicly escort her to a memorial service for husband Philip,” the writer noted as well.

However, even King Charles “hardly banished” his younger brother Mr Maguire noted. Not for the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, or even royal family Christmases in the years 2022, and 2023.

However, what is most pertinent to mention, according to the associate editor himself is that “Andrew hasn’t lost the Duke of York title. He has only agreed not to use it.”

And “equally the bloke remains a counsellor of state though the deal is he’ll not be called to advise the King,” he added to.

And it didn’t end there, instead the author posed the question “why is he still a Prince?” near the end because if “Charlie would be swinging his sword and demanding legislation to strip his seedy sibling of roles and titles if he were truly horrified about what Andrew is alleged to have done rather than minimising embarrassment.”

To the author its become evident that “Andrew is shedding light on the royal mafia. Kate and William might be nice people but the system is rotten.”

