 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian throws annual holiday party

Khloe Kardashian celebrates early holiday with family

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 20, 2025

Khloe Kardashian shares moments from annual pumpkin decorating party
Khloe Kardashian shares moments from annual pumpkin decorating party

Khloe Kardashian is all set for Halloween.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared fun moments from her annual pumpkin party.

Over the weekend, Khloe threw pumpkin decorating party ahead of Halloween.

The carousel included video clip of Khloe showing off pumpkin decorating stations and other decorations. "Look how cute!" she said in the video.

The lavish party included her kids son Tatum and daughter True, along with her nieces and nephews from the Kardashian clan.

Notably, Kris Jenner, the family matriarch along with Meghan Trainor were also part of the celebration.

In the caption, Khloe wrote, "we love a holiday!"

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with one writing, "Gorgeous girlies." Another comment read, "The pic of you and true with her freckles."

Additionally, Kris Jenner also dropped a comment, writing, "I love you for making the most amazing memories for all the kids.."

She added for Khloe Kardashian, "you are such an incredible Mommy and Auntie."

Advertisement
Inside the hype over Taylor Swift's Chiefs game appearances
Inside the hype over Taylor Swift's Chiefs game appearances
Tobias Jelinek reveals Omri Katz made him do THIS on 'Hocus Pocus' set
Tobias Jelinek reveals Omri Katz made him do THIS on 'Hocus Pocus' set
Justin Hartley's 'Tracker' character's future revealed
Justin Hartley's 'Tracker' character's future revealed
Kathy Bates reacts strongly to haters after losing significant weight
Kathy Bates reacts strongly to haters after losing significant weight
Vanessa Kirby, Paul Rabil announce birth of their first baby
Vanessa Kirby, Paul Rabil announce birth of their first baby
'Home Alone' star recalls late comic John Candy protecting him from 'monster father'
'Home Alone' star recalls late comic John Candy protecting him from 'monster father'
Kim Kardashian vows to keep pushing fashion's boundaries video
Kim Kardashian vows to keep pushing fashion's boundaries
Norman Reedus says he's a 'brat' just like Daryl Dixon
Norman Reedus says he's a 'brat' just like Daryl Dixon