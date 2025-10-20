Khloe Kardashian throws annual holiday party

Khloe Kardashian shares moments from annual pumpkin decorating party

Khloe Kardashian is all set for Halloween.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared fun moments from her annual pumpkin party.

Over the weekend, Khloe threw pumpkin decorating party ahead of Halloween.

The carousel included video clip of Khloe showing off pumpkin decorating stations and other decorations. "Look how cute!" she said in the video.

The lavish party included her kids son Tatum and daughter True, along with her nieces and nephews from the Kardashian clan.

Notably, Kris Jenner, the family matriarch along with Meghan Trainor were also part of the celebration.

In the caption, Khloe wrote, "we love a holiday!"

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with one writing, "Gorgeous girlies." Another comment read, "The pic of you and true with her freckles."

Additionally, Kris Jenner also dropped a comment, writing, "I love you for making the most amazing memories for all the kids.."

She added for Khloe Kardashian, "you are such an incredible Mommy and Auntie."