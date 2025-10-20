Matthew McConaughey shares why he couldn't land Jack's role in 'Titanic'

 
Matthew McConaughey has revealed he was offered to play Jack Dawson in the James Cameron-directed movie Titanic.

On Monday, October 20, the 55-year-old American actor appeared on Hello Sunshine’s podcast, The Bright Side, where he opened up about missing out on Jack’s role opposite Kate Winslet’s Rose DeWitt Bukater that ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio.

McConaughey also reflected on the speculations that he lost the role because of his accent by saying, “That's rumor. There was never any discussion about an accent or anything.”

He went on to share the real reason why he could not get the role. He quipped, “It was simple. I just didn't get the job.”

For those unaware, Titanic’s late co-producer, Jon Landau, wrote in his forthcoming memoir that the Interstellar star, who hails from Texas, was turned down for Jack’s role mainly due to his Southern accent.

Matthew Belloni’s What I'm Hearing newsletter received an excerpt in August this year, according to which Cameron gave McConaughey a second chance to utter the line in a different accent during the audition.

