Keanu Reeve reveals how Gene Hackman treated him on 'The Replacements' set

Keanu Reeves recalls Gene Hackman's ' no nonsense' approach to acting

Keanu Reeves is taking a trip down memory lane and gushing over his time spent with his "hero" Gene Hackman.

Keanu co-starred with Gene in 2000’s The Replacements, where the legendary actor played Coach Jimmy McGinty, who leads the replacement players in a football team. The Matrix star played left-handed quarterback Shane Falco.

Reeves, 61, recalled making the film while talking to Jason and Travis Kelce on their podcast New Heights.

Jason praised Gene’s performance as a coach and asked Keanu how it was to act alongside him.

The John Wick star called the actor a "hero of mine." He explained, "When you look at his career, the breadth of roles like comedy, drama, the filmmakers, it's just so special. And he was really nice to me.””

"He was generous and we had a good chemistry," he continued.

Sharing insight into how Gene was on the set, he added, "Basically, he was like no nonsense, no b------- came to work ready to go, knew the lines, knew what was going on, and didn't really suffer people who weren't doing that,” he said.

“He had a look,” Keanu added, mimicking the Unforgiven star’s look.

Travis remarked that Gene sounds like a "real coach" and shared that Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid can give one look and tell you that "you better tighten it up."

Keanu went on to clear up the rumors that he was asked by the Ravens to play in the NFL.

"That’s absolutely nonsense," Keanu Reeves said, "don’t start believin’ you can really do it."