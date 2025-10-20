 
Geo News

Zooey Deschanel's sister Emily dishes on bachelorette party plans

Zooey Deschanel's sister Emily Deschanel is excited for her sister's wedding to Jonathan Scott

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 20, 2025

Zooey Deschanels sister Emily talks wedding party plans
Zooey Deschanel's sister Emily talks wedding party plans 

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel may or may not have their wedding planned to the last bits, but Emily Deschanel has made all arrangements for a bachelorette party.

At the 18th Annual GO Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 17, Emily, 49, said said she’s excited about the festivities and ready to throw a bachelorette party.

"I don't know when that'll happen," Emily told People of the wedding. "I mean, at this point, they're just enjoying their life. But I'm ready to throw that bachelorette party whenever I get the go-ahead."

However, Emily played coy when asked about the details of the party.

"I have some ideas," she teased. "I'm not going to tell you what they are. I want to keep them secret from my sister, most importantly. But I have ideas."

The Bones star shared that she doesn’t pester Zooey, 45, and Scott, 47, about the wedding date.

"I don't ask, yeah, I don't ask. I just let it be," she said. "I asked at the beginning. I let them be. They'll let me know when it's happening. And the fact that they're engaged is wonderful in itself."

Zooey and Scott got engaged during a family trip to Scotland in 2023. The New Girl star is mom to daughter Elsie, 10, and son Charlie, 8, from her previous marriage to Jacob Pechenik.

Advertisement
Keanu Reeve reveals how Gene Hackman treated him on 'The Replacements' set
Keanu Reeve reveals how Gene Hackman treated him on 'The Replacements' set
Creator hypes up Vecna's powers in 'Stranger Things' S5
Creator hypes up Vecna's powers in 'Stranger Things' S5
Matthew McConaughey shares why he couldn't land Jack's role in 'Titanic'
Matthew McConaughey shares why he couldn't land Jack's role in 'Titanic'
Marvel star makes case for this move to be made
Marvel star makes case for this move to be made
Chase Infiniti says Leonardo DiCaprio 'secretly enjoyed' making TikToks
Chase Infiniti says Leonardo DiCaprio 'secretly enjoyed' making TikToks
Khloe Kardashian throws annual holiday party
Khloe Kardashian throws annual holiday party
'Star Wars' star teases big team-up in new movie
'Star Wars' star teases big team-up in new movie
Jesse Eisenberg admits it's 'such a treat' to play Danny in 'Now You See Me' movies
Jesse Eisenberg admits it's 'such a treat' to play Danny in 'Now You See Me' movies