Zooey Deschanel's sister Emily dishes on bachelorette party plans

Zooey Deschanel's sister Emily talks wedding party plans

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel may or may not have their wedding planned to the last bits, but Emily Deschanel has made all arrangements for a bachelorette party.

At the 18th Annual GO Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 17, Emily, 49, said said she’s excited about the festivities and ready to throw a bachelorette party.

"I don't know when that'll happen," Emily told People of the wedding. "I mean, at this point, they're just enjoying their life. But I'm ready to throw that bachelorette party whenever I get the go-ahead."

However, Emily played coy when asked about the details of the party.

"I have some ideas," she teased. "I'm not going to tell you what they are. I want to keep them secret from my sister, most importantly. But I have ideas."

The Bones star shared that she doesn’t pester Zooey, 45, and Scott, 47, about the wedding date.

"I don't ask, yeah, I don't ask. I just let it be," she said. "I asked at the beginning. I let them be. They'll let me know when it's happening. And the fact that they're engaged is wonderful in itself."

Zooey and Scott got engaged during a family trip to Scotland in 2023. The New Girl star is mom to daughter Elsie, 10, and son Charlie, 8, from her previous marriage to Jacob Pechenik.