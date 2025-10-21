King Charles ineffective against Andrew iron clad security

King Charles’ hands are tied even if he wishes to permanently banish Prince Andrew.

His Majesty will not be able to push his scandalous brother further away due to his iron clad lease for the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Royal author Andrew Lownie this demands transparency on the situation.

He told The Times: “I understand that Prince Andrew did not inherit Royal Lodge but was allowed to make an arrangement with the Crown Estate.

“I think it is important for transparency that the full details of that arrangement are made public…

“…and why the property, which is in effect public property, was only offered to him,” he noted.