 
Geo News

King Charles ineffective against Andrew iron clad security

King Charles cannot do much in Prince Andrew’s case, says an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 21, 2025

King Charles ineffective against Andrew iron clad security
King Charles ineffective against Andrew iron clad security 

King Charles’ hands are tied even if he wishes to permanently banish Prince Andrew.

His Majesty will not be able to push his scandalous brother further away due to his iron clad lease for the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Royal author Andrew Lownie this demands transparency on the situation.

He told The Times: “I understand that Prince Andrew did not inherit Royal Lodge but was allowed to make an arrangement with the Crown Estate.

“I think it is important for transparency that the full details of that arrangement are made public…

“…and why the property, which is in effect public property, was only offered to him,” he noted.

Advertisement
Prince Harry warned media after 'crossing a line' over Meghan Markle
Prince Harry warned media after 'crossing a line' over Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson split with Prince Andrew over ‘priority list'
Sarah Ferguson split with Prince Andrew over ‘priority list'
King, Prince William snubbing 'duty' to protect Prince Andrew?
King, Prince William snubbing 'duty' to protect Prince Andrew?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie meet utterly humiliating situation
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie meet utterly humiliating situation
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie branded ‘most unfortunate victims'
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie branded ‘most unfortunate victims'
Princess Royal to leave England for official visit
Princess Royal to leave England for official visit
Truth gets exposed about ‘extreme pressure' on Prince Andrew
Truth gets exposed about ‘extreme pressure' on Prince Andrew
Palace's stomach churning decision called out: ‘Questions must be asked about mafia'
Palace's stomach churning decision called out: ‘Questions must be asked about mafia'