 
Geo News

Joe Jonas makes rare dating life confession

Joe Jonas opens up about the challenges of dating while on the road

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 21, 2025

Joe Jonas opens up about looking for love again
Joe Jonas opens up about looking for love again

Joe Jonas says touring makes dating tough.

The 36-year-old singer, who graced Esquire’s new cover alongside brothers Nick, 33, and Kevin, 37, first revealed that while he avoids traditional dating apps, social media sometimes helps him meet new people.

“I guess Instagram and TikTok are apps, and I’ve met people that way,” Jonas told Esquire of his journey navigating love while currently performing on the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour.

Jonas admitted that touring has complicated his personal life. “Five shows in a row doesn’t make it easy to meet someone for coffee,” he said.

Jonas, who shares daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with ex-wife Sophie Turner, finalised his divorce in 2024 after four years of marriage.

Earlier this year, he reflected on dating again during a TalkShopLive stream, revealing that his song “Only Love” was inspired by someone he briefly dated.

“I was seeing somebody at the time and figuring out how to date again — it was really scary,” Jonas said. The title came from the person’s offhand comment: “Well, it’s only love.”

“What felt like a big deal to me suddenly felt lighter,” Jonas added. “It’s okay to take a leap of faith and put yourself out there.”

Meanwhile, besides his demanding schedule, Jonas previously admitted co-parenting with Turner has been positive. “I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I’m really grateful for,” he told Jay Shetty during On Purpose Live in May.

“Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true.”

The Jonas Brothers will tour until December and release their Disney+ holiday special A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on November 14.

Advertisement
Jessica Simpson admits she ‘never planned' to be single again
Jessica Simpson admits she ‘never planned' to be single again
Kristen Bell faces backlash over 'insensitive' anniversary post
Kristen Bell faces backlash over 'insensitive' anniversary post
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt's wedding plans revealed
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt's wedding plans revealed
Were Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas ever more than friends?
Were Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas ever more than friends?
Zooey Deschanel's sister Emily dishes on bachelorette party plans
Zooey Deschanel's sister Emily dishes on bachelorette party plans
Hugh Jackman makes fun of Ryan Reynolds for not giving him birthday gift
Hugh Jackman makes fun of Ryan Reynolds for not giving him birthday gift
Kim Kardashian mocked by British singer over new product
Kim Kardashian mocked by British singer over new product
Keanu Reeve reveals how Gene Hackman treated him on 'The Replacements' set
Keanu Reeve reveals how Gene Hackman treated him on 'The Replacements' set