Meghan Markle 'desperate' to attend Taylor Swift's big day

The Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show seemingly overshadowed by Taylor Swift's engagement

Geo News Digital Desk
October 21, 2025

Meghan Markle is reportedly hoping for a wedding invite from Taylor Swift after the launch of her second season of With Love, Meghan was shadowed by the pop star's engagement announcement.

Sources claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was "furious" over Swift's fairytale engagement news as the "biggest celebrity news of the year" "eclipsed" Meghan's Netflix show after both things occurred the same day, on August 26, via Radaronline.com.

"She had been working for months to relaunch herself as the queen of lifestyle and empowerment, and then Taylor casually drops the biggest celebrity news of the year," a source told the outlet.

"Meghan was raging behind closed doors that her headlines were 'stolen' by the singer – but she still liked Taylor's post to look gracious. It was through gritted teeth, no question."

Moreover Meghan is "desperate" to be at Swift's wedding as "this is the kind of event that cements your place in the A-list hierarchy."

However, "If she's snubbed, she'll take it as a personal insult. She's already saying it would be 'a shame' if certain people tried to keep her out, which is Meghan-speak for she's gearing up to be angry."

