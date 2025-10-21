 
Prince William's wrath to fall on Harry, Meghan after Andrew in shock move

Prince William to bring down the axe on Harry next in ruthless royal shake-up
Prince William is planning a major change after becoming king, aiming to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles, after pushing Prince Andrew to renounce his titles.

The Prince of Wales will also take the titles away of some other non-working royals after ascending to the throne, reported Radar Online.

A source told The Royalist that William will use a formal royal order called “letters patent,” approved by Parliament, to take away Harry and Meghan’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles, as well as their “HRH” status.

The couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would also lose their titles. To add to it, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are also expected to be affected.

The only reason William is not doing anything now is King Charles’s illness, which made William hold back out of respect.

"It should have been done by Charles this week, but William knows he doesn’t have the strength because of his illness,” said a friend of William’s.

“William is understanding of his father’s situation," the friend added. "William won’t be afraid to take the next step."

They continued, "On Wednesday, the king’s office was saying that removing the dukedom would be a completely lame and ineffectual gesture unless you took away the prince title as well.

“On Friday, it’s suddenly the other way round, and persuading him to drop the duke title, without even taking it away, is being held up as a triumph of the king’s steely will. His operation is a mess.”

