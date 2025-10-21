 
Joe Jonas refutes claims of snorting drug during live show

Joe Jonas is currently on tour with his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

October 21, 2025

Joe Jonas has once again dismissed the rumors of drug use after viral footage showed him fidgeting with his nose.

In a new interview with Esquire on Monday, the 36-year-old singer addressed the not-so-little rumor about his alleged cocaine use.

“I’ve never touched cocaine in my life,” Joe told the publication. “But if I did, I think I’d be a little slicker about it than doing it onstage.”

Speculations of the Jonas Brothers member using drugs spread when he was seen picking his nose while performing live with his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, on one of their JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour stops.

In the viral clip, Joe can be seen stepping partially out of view to check his nose in a mirror. 

Rumors spread on social media, with users accusing Joe of using cocaine, a substance typically snorted through the nose.

Joe fired back at the speculations, commenting on the clip, “lol, you never had a booger?”

Elsewhere, in the interview, the Cake by the Ocean singer also talked about his dating life.

“Five shows in a row doesn’t make it easy to meet someone for coffee,” he told the outlet. 

