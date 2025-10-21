Bombshell reason why Brooklyn Beckham not ending feud with family

Bombshell reason why Brooklyn Beckham not ending the feud with family

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly “no interest” in reconciling with his family right now as he wants a "drama-free life."

On Monday, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham is “really focused on living a peaceful, drama-free life” with his wife, Nicola Peltz, for the time being.

“They’ve built their own world together and are very content in it,” the confidant claimed.

“They want to let things settle naturally rather than trying to fix something that still feels tense," added the source.

A tipster further told the outlet that Brooklyn is still not in contact with his famous parents or his brothers, Romeo and Cruz Beckham.

“The relationships are all still strained,” the insider said.

For those unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola fueled feud rumors with the Beckham clan over the summer when they were notably absent from the former soccer pro’s 50th birthday party in May.

Recently, in an interview with the Daily Mail, Brooklyn addressed the headlines about his family drama.

“Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy,” he explained in September.