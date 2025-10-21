Major shock for 'Star Wars' fans in new update

Adam Driver shares a shocking update about the 'Star Wars' sequel

As Star Wars has a massive fanbase, they are in for a shock after Adam Driver, who plays Ben Solo in the franchise, recently shared the update on his movie.



It was the sequel which was set to centre on his character and set to show events after 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the star shares, “I always was interested in doing another Star Wars. I had been talking about doing another one since 2021."

He continues, "Kathleen [Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm] had reached out. I always said, 'With a great director and a great story, I’d be there in a second.' I loved that character and loved playing him.”

Adam reveals the idea in his mind took a larger shape when he pitched to director Steven Soderbergh, who, with screenwriter Rebecca Blunt and writer Scott Z. Burns, worked on the story's concept and script, which Adam describes as “one of the coolest (expletive) scripts I had ever been a part of.”

Following this, the star shares, “We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea. They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it.”

As the story has been ready to pitch to the Disney execs, it's there, says Adams; his luck ran out.

“We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman, and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that,” he remembered, adding that the sequel idea “was really cool”. “It is no more, so I can finally talk about it,” he noted.

It's worth noting the initial sequel title of the film was titled The Hunt for Ben Solo.