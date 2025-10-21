Jennifer Aniston recalls ignoring her father's plea

Jennifer Aniston says her father discouraged her from joining Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston's father was an actor. So, when his daughter Jennifer Aniston started to follow in his footsteps, he disapproved of it.



But his reason for steering his daughter away from Hollywood came from the impact of rejection on his daughter, which is common in the industry.

"My dad was telling me, 'Please don't do this; you're just going to suffer rejection,'" shares Kristen Bell on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert podcast.

She recalls her father's words, "'Just go get a job. Like, get a real job.' All the cliché things." But the Friends star did not pay heed to it.

The Morning Show star describes acting as her passion, so this made her pursue the profession despite warnings. "Whatever drives you, if you find passion in something and you love it, go do it."

In light of this, Jennifer weighs in on the 'nepo baby' debate, which she says only works if the person has the talent.

The star continues, "I mean, look at all the law firms. Blanky Blank Blanky and Blanky Blank. I mean, all right, isn't that a version of It's All in the Family? It's all in the family."

"So, maybe you got into a door because you're so-and-so's kid, but if you suck, guess what? You're not going to continue to do it."

It is worth noting Jennifer's father, John Aniston, was a well-known star. He died in 2022.