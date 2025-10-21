Anne Hathaway hugs these top stars at this award show

Anne Hathaway stuns onlookers at the 2025 Golden Heart Awards

Anne Hathaway, a well-known star, has been honoured at the 2025 Golden Heart Awards.

But before receiving the award, The Dark Knight Rises star was snapped warmly embracing Gigi Hadid on the red carpet at the Cathedral of St John the Divine.

Anne Hathaway hugs Gigi Hadid

This lovefest between the two actresses happened before the top model presented the actress with the Golden Heart award for Outstanding Philanthropy & Volunteerism.

In addition to Gigi, Anne also hugged Audra McDonald, a legend in the Broadway industry, as, like her, she also received the honour.

Anne Hathaway hugs Audra McDonald

In other news, Anne is set to star in Mother Mary, whose director, David Lowery, in a recent interview lauded her performance in the forthcoming movie.

In a chat with Vogue, he said the 42-year-old's acting in the movie's final scene was so raw and emotional that he compared it to feeling "like shooting Apocalypse Now.”



“At one point Annie broke down and said, ‘I have to apologise, because I think what’s going to come out of me will hurt you,’” the filmmaker recounts.

It's unclear when Mother Mary will be released, as no official date has been given.