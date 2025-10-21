'Frankenstein' director used humour to direct Netflix's dark movie

Oscar Isaac recalls Guillermo del Toro's funny joke

Frankenstein is without doubt a dark movie, but its director, Guillermo del Toro, who himself is known for making Gothic-like films, used humour in his direction to actors in this Netflix film.

This was revealed by Oscar Isaac, who plays Victor Frankenstein in the Netflix flick.

In an interview with Backstage, he reveals the filmmaker's jokes, which he made in Spanish because he also speaks the language.

"They're untranslatable," the star says about the jokes, adding that they were not safe for work and one of them was about a mouse and a lion. "I can't even say the actual punchline; it's so stupid," the 46-year-old quips.

Jacob Elordi, meanwhile, stars as the monster in the film, and Guillermo recently revealed that he chose the Euphoria heartthrob for the role because of his "eyes".

"I cast the actors for their eyes. All of them...have the most wonderfully expressive eyes," he told Elle magazine, adding, "Jacob is capable of great purity."

Frankenstein opens in select cinemas on Oct 23, and it will land on Netflix on Nov 7.