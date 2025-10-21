 
Geo News

'Frankenstein' director used humour to direct Netflix's dark movie

Oscar Isaac, a star in 'Frankenstein', recalls the funny direction of Guillermo del Toro

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 21, 2025

Oscar Isaac recalls Guillermo del Toros funny joke
Oscar Isaac recalls Guillermo del Toro's funny joke

Frankenstein is without doubt a dark movie, but its director, Guillermo del Toro, who himself is known for making Gothic-like films, used humour in his direction to actors in this Netflix film.

This was revealed by Oscar Isaac, who plays Victor Frankenstein in the Netflix flick.  

Advertisement

In an interview with Backstage, he reveals the filmmaker's jokes, which he made in Spanish because he also speaks the language.

"They're untranslatable," the star says about the jokes, adding that they were not safe for work and one of them was about a mouse and a lion. "I can't even say the actual punchline; it's so stupid," the 46-year-old quips.

Jacob Elordi, meanwhile, stars as the monster in the film, and Guillermo recently revealed that he chose the Euphoria heartthrob for the role because of his "eyes".

"I cast the actors for their eyes. All of them...have the most wonderfully expressive eyes," he told Elle magazine, adding, "Jacob is capable of great purity."

Frankenstein opens in select cinemas on Oct 23, and it will land on Netflix on Nov 7.

Advertisement
Britney Spears's pals 'worried' as she gets back on dating scene
Britney Spears's pals 'worried' as she gets back on dating scene
Nick Jonas reveals effect on public scrutiny on emotional health
Nick Jonas reveals effect on public scrutiny on emotional health
Reba McEntire says she feels 'wonderful being 70'
Reba McEntire says she feels 'wonderful being 70'
Jessica Simpson branded 'self obsessed' as she hunts new beau: Source
Jessica Simpson branded 'self obsessed' as she hunts new beau: Source
Louis Tomlinson 'despises' THIS celebrity after Liam Payne death
Louis Tomlinson 'despises' THIS celebrity after Liam Payne death
Jon Bon Jovi prepares to hit the road one last time after vocal cord surgery
Jon Bon Jovi prepares to hit the road one last time after vocal cord surgery
Kim Kardashian gets wishes from top celebs on birthday
Kim Kardashian gets wishes from top celebs on birthday
Madonna 'won't sacrifice' her crown for daughter Lourdes Leon: Source
Madonna 'won't sacrifice' her crown for daughter Lourdes Leon: Source