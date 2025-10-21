Jessica Simpson branded 'self obsessed' as she hunts new beau: Source

Photo: Jessica Simpson getting in her own way as she continues beau hunt: Source

Jessica Simpson's self-love may be making it harder for her to find someone new.

Since her split from Eric Johnson, the With You singer has been searching for a new relationship, but according to RadarOnline.com, potential suitors are keeping their distance.

Advertisement

A source told the outlet that the men she has met are not too keen because “she’s self-obsessed and can’t carry on a conversation that isn’t about her.”

At this point, Jessica, once famously described as “s****l napalm” by ex-boyfriend John Mayer, “would love a roll in the hay,” the insider said.

Simpson shares three children, Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae, with her ex-husband Eric Johnson, from whom she separated earlier this year.

“But she keeps getting knocked back, and that’s making her even more hot and bothered,” they said.

Despite her romantic dry spell, Simpson has been channelling her focus into her career and personal growth.

Earlier this year, the Nashville Canyon artist released her first music project in 15 years and launched a new fragrance, Mystic Canyon.

“This time in my life, I was meant to be independent in my self-discovery without anybody else's critiques, judgments or opinions,” she said.

“It was really about coming home to myself, being proud of that person, and putting that into melodic form. It’s been really empowering,” she concluded.