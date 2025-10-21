Jennifer Lopez advised to let go of Ben Affleck post divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez's 'stubbornness' keeping her stuck post Ben Affleck split: Report

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been struggling to let go of Ben Affleck following their highly publicized divorce.

According to a new report by RadarOnline.com, the Atlas star is still turning to mystics and spiritual guides in hopes of rekindling her relationship with the Batman actor.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their 2004 engagement, and tied the knot in 2022.

However, the couple's whirlwind reunion came to an end when they filed for divorce in 2024, which was finalized in January 2025.

“Living in the house they bought together is so unhealthy,” an insider told the outlet.

“One thing about Jennifer is she’s incredibly stubborn. When she’s convinced of something, she won’t quit.”

The source added that while this determination is part of what makes Lopez so successful, it is also what keeps her emotionally stuck.

“It’s one of the secrets of her massive success and a great trait in that sense,” the insider explained, “but it’s not a positive thing when it comes to her love life."

"It’s keeping her stuck,” the source added.

The singer has also reportedly been clinging to remnants of her marriage, including a recent outing where she took Affleck's 13-year-old son, Samuel, shopping in Beverly Hills while dressed to impress in a crop top and low-rise black pants.

“That was such an obvious attempt to get Ben’s attention,” the source said. “It got his attention all right—but not in a good way.”