Jennifer Aniston reveals how she takes out time for herself

Jennifer Aniston talks about importance of taking time out for ourselves

Syeda Waniya
October 21, 2025

Jennifer Aniston, famously known for her role of Rachel Green in Friends, has opened up taking out time for herself.

Speaking with People Magazine, Aniston shared that she's learning to balance her work schedule with personal time.

Aniston told the outlet, "This is another thing that I've gotten really good at in the last couple of years, is carving out time."

"Just saying to the team, 'The month of blanky blank is off.' We're not going to do anything for whatever happens to be the month that would work that year," The Morning Show star added.

She went on to reveal that she tells her team, "'I'm going to take off. I'm going to have a vacation. There's going to be no work.' And you just kind of have to put it on your calendar."

Aniston added, "I think it's so important because, if we're running on fumes because we are working too hard and not giving ourselves the opportunity to refuel our bodies mentally and physically, we're useless."

"We're cranky, we're fatigued, we're under-slept. I think that the importance of that [rest] and recharge is imperative," she noted.

Jennifer Aniston broke on screen as Rachel Green on Friends more than 30 years ago, and ever since the actress' career has soared.

