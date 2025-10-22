 
King Charles warned 'long lasting monarchy' demands Andrew exile

King Charles is asked to step up and take better care of Prince Andrew situation

Eleen Bukhari
October 22, 2025

King Charles cannot save the monarchy with limited punishment to Prince Andrew, it is revealed.

His Majesty, who has seemingly forced his scandalous brother to give up his titles, is reminded he has to go above and beyond to make the public happy.

“Make no mistake, this wasn't his choice,” said Royal expert Richard Eden. “The King forced his hand and made his brother Andrew give them up willingly rather than dragging the problem through Parliament, which would have meant even more bad press for Andrew.”

“If they hoped that [dropping the titles] would be the end of it, unfortunately they have to think again,” Richard says.

“I’m a royalist,” he adds, “but if the monarchy is to last, it needs to lead by example. If it’s continually degraded by these sorts of sordid stories, then its very future is in danger.”

He tells Daily Mail: “There are still many unresolved elements to this that look like they’ll rumble on unless more action is taken.”

