Erin Foster opens up about her IVF journey

Geo News Digital Desk
October 21, 2025

Erin Foster recently got candid about her IVF journey and revealed what helped her go through it.

The 43-year-old American writer and actress showed up on the Tuesday, October 21 episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s the goop podcast with her sister Sara Foster.

On the podcast, the host asked Erin how she retained positivity during such a difficult phase of her life, as she had multiple rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The Barely Famous star replied, “There were a lot of times I didn’t feel positive. I mean, there was a time where like, I think after maybe 10 or 11 rounds, I kinda had a mental breakdown and I was like, I need to go somewhere.”

She added, “And I don’t remember if I asked or if she offered, but our little sister Jordan got on a plane. She had a baby. She lived in New York, and she got on a plane and met me in Sonoma.”

They switched off their phones for three days and enjoyed life by riding bicycles and getting massages, which “kind of saved” her.

“It gave me another, I don’t know, three or four years of going through it. It gave me some stamina because I just felt like I was gonna lose my mind a little bit with the frustration. So I hit breaking points,” Erin stated.

