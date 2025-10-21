 
Shakira on Bad Bunny's headlining the Super Bowl

Hassan Sohail
October 21, 2025

Shakira shares thoughts on Bad Bunny's Super Bowl gig

Bad Bunny is set to headline the upcoming Super Bowl. But he had in the past shared the top stage with Shakira when she was performing nearly six years ago in the halftime show LIV.

Now, the pop icon, in an interview with Variety, shares her reaction to him leading the solo gig.

"It’s about time!" the Waka Waka hitmaker shares. "I remember when we did ours that even having part of our set in Spanish was a bold move."

She continues, "Acceptance of Spanish-language music as part of the mainstream has come so far from when I started."

"I hope and like to think that all the times my music was met with resistance or puzzlement from the English-speaking world before it was embraced helped forge the path to where we are now," the 48-year-old adds.

"And I’m so proud that Bad Bunny, who represents not only Latin culture but also how important Spanish-language music has become on a global scale and how universal it has become, is getting to perform on the biggest stage in the world. It’s the perfect moment for a performance like this. I can’t wait to watch it," Shakira concludes.

Bad Bunny will perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Feb 8, 2026.

