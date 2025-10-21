Netflix reveals big plans for 'Catan' board game

Netflix acquires 'Catan' global rights

A popular board game, Catan, has had its global rights acquired by Netflix, as they announced they would make live-action and animated movies, along with scripted and unscripted series on it.

Asmodee's Darren Kyman, Catan Studios' Pete Fenlon, Klaus Teuber, the game's inventor's sons Guido and Benjamin Teuber, and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment will serve as producers on all projects.

In a statement, Asmodee's CEO Thomas Koegler said, "Millions of people have been enjoying 'Catan' since it was created, and for many, it remains a gateway to modern board gaming."

"I’m thrilled to see the game expanding to a larger audience who will discover the richness of its universe; I find it exciting for the future of the brand."

“It’s also a testament that board gaming is truly part of pop culture and a popular form of entertainment in everyone’s homes, and I’m delighted to continue Asmodee’s relationship with Netflix," he adds.

It is worth noting Catan was released in 1995 by Klaus. Since its release, the game has become a breakout success. It sold more than 45 million globally and was translated into 40-plus languages.