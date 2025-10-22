 
Khloe Kardashian calls Kim her 'twin flame' in touching note

Khloe Kardashian penned moving message on Kim Kardashian special day

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 22, 2025

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her "baddest" sister, Kim Kardashian's milestone birthday.

The Khloud founder took to her instagram account on Tuesday, October 21, to mark her "spectacular stunning" SKIMS founder's 45th birthday.

In the heartwarming post, Khloe penned down a sweet birthday tribute to Kim along with several snaps of Kim throughout the years.

In the touching post, the Kardashians star called Kim her "safe place" and her "biggest inspiration" and her "gossip" buddy.

"Happy Birthday to my sister, my best friend, my forever twin flame in chaos and greatness, @kimkardashian where you go, I go," Khloe’s note began. "Every year, I’m in awe of how you continue to evolve. Somehow, you keep leveling up in strength, grace, wisdom, and heart. You’ve always been powerful, but lately it feels like you’ve tapped into an even deeper layer of yourself, calmer yet more unstoppable, grounded yet still dreaming bigger than ever."

She gushed over that Kim "gives so much" of herself to everyone, and who shows up for "family," "friends," "work," "dreams" and does everything with her "signature Kimberly magic."

"And yes, you’re still the baddest of them all," Khloe gushed.

The reality star concluded her post by expressing her gratitude, noting, "Thank you for being my safe place, my biggest inspiration, my constant laugh, my gossip aficionado and my ride-or-die. You already know, I’ve got you in every lifetime. No matter where life takes us, I’ll always be right there cheering, protecting, and loving you through it all."

"You and me forever, kiddo," she added, "Happy birthday, my spectacular stunning sister."

