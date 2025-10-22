 
David Beckham, Victoria harvest impressive vegetables in their home garden

David Beckham and Victoria tied the knot on July 4, 1999

Geo News Digital Desk
October 22, 2025

Victoria, David Beckham share glimpse into their home garden

David Beckham and Victoria are planning to produce pumpkin next in their home garden.

The beloved couple, who tied the knot on July 4, 1999, shared a glimpse into their home garden.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, October 21, David posted a video clip, captured by his wife Victoria. In the video, the couple showed "impressive" home garden at their Cotswolds house in England.

The video showed, David showing "broad beans" to which Victoria replied, "I love broad beans."

"Clean and hygienic," she noted. "Dirt is good for you, my mum always said that."

In the caption, David jokingly wrote, "Very happy with some of our produce from this year…"

"Pumpkins next??" he wrote before tagging his wife Victoria's official handle.

Fans and followers poured their love for Victoria and David Beckham in the comments section.

One wrote, "I speak for all of the gardeners across the world, David - we’re loving this!"

"You’ve literally got an award-winning vegetable garden!!! @davidbeckham," another comment read.

