Kevin Federline recalls Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan begging him over call

Photo: Kevin Federline drags Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan into Britney Spears drama

Kevin Federline is reportedly holding nothing back in his upcoming tell-all memoir.

Britney Spears and Federline were married from 2004 to 2007.

Advertisement

His memoir, set for release later this year, promises to unveil more untold stories about his life with the pop icon.

According to Daily Mail, the 47-year-old father of two opens up in his forthcoming book You Thought You Knew about how Britney Spears' wild nights with A-list friends ultimately pushed him to end their marriage.

“I was in Miami for work, trying to stay focused on my commitments, and I got a call,” Federline recalled.

“It was her, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan on the line, drunk as hell, begging me to come over.”

He added, “I could hear Preston and Jayden crying in the background. It had to be three or four in the morning. That call was the final straw.”

Federline, who shares sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19, with Spears, revealed that the incident was not the first time the Toxic singer displayed questionable behavior as a mother.

“I’d already seen the photos in the tabloids, the ones of her out with them all night, partying at Paris’s Malibu place,” he said, adding that her choices made him question her priorities.