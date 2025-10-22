 
Lily Allen speaks out on music industry's double standards

Lily Allen is not holding back as she calls out dual standards of the music industry

Syeda Zahra Furqan
October 22, 2025

Photo: Lily Allen compares Liam Gallagher's performance to Lady Gaga's shows

Lily Allen has taken aim at the music industry's gender double standards.

In a new interview with Perfect Magazine, the singer reflected on how male and female artists are judged differently when it comes to their stage performances.

Discussing Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, 53, Allen shared, “That’s the patriarchy at work."

"I went to see Oasis play on Sunday night and I thought it was f****** great. I love Oasis. Noel is a fantastic songwriter and I enjoyed every minute of it.”

“But in contrast to that, I went to see Lady Gaga the next night at the O2,” she continued. 

“The difference in what a woman has to put into a show to be able to exist in show business — it’s like night and day.”

The singer went on to note how female performers constantly have to prove themselves, “You have to justify your existence as a woman, whereas you don’t as a man."

"Liam Gallagher can just sing a song and go ‘Nice one’ afterwards and do nothing with his entire body — and people go f****** mental.”

“If Lady Gaga got up on stage and just sang her songs and didn’t do any dancing, people would be outraged,” she remarked in conclusion.

