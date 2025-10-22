Reba McEntire reflects on 'precious' bond with late stepson Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire recalls heartwarming memories with late stepson Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire is reflecting on her precious relationship with her late stepson, Brandon Blackstock.

The 70-year-old actress, who was previously married to the late talent manager's father, Narvel Blackstock, candidly spoke about her sweet memories with her stepson.

For the unversed, Brandon passed away on August 7 after fighting a private battle with cancer for three years. He was 48.

"My relationship with my stepson, Brandon Blackstock, was precious," the doting stepmother remarked. "I absolutely loved that child."

"He came into my life, I guess he was 4 years old. Then when Narvel and I got married, he was 13, 14," she looked back.

The Happy's Place star went on to say, "Along with his mom and dad, I helped raise him, along with [step kids] Shawna and Chassidy. They were my kids."

Recalling one of the sweet memories from Blackstock's childhood days, McEntire gushed, "He loved to scare people. We'd be at the office there at Starstruck [which was owned by Narvel] in Nashville and I'd be sitting at my desk and I'd see Penny Chubb [a Starstruck Entertainment employee] walk by going to the lady's room, and then here comes Brandon. He'd hide behind the pillar."

"Brandon is sorely missed, truly missed with his mischievousness and his love of life. He brought joy to everybody that met him, and we'll never forget him," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Blackstock also shared two kids with ex wife, singer Kelly Clarkson.