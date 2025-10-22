 
Gia Giudice weighs in on Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy's split

'Next Gen NYC' star Gia Giudice shared her candid reaction to co-stars Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy’s split

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

October 22, 2025

Gia Giudice has finally reacted to her Next Gen NYC costars Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy’s breakup.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Julia Cunningham Show, the 24-year-old TV personality said she was left in shock when she heard the couple were separating.

“I mean, wow. I love both of them and their decision is their decision. But Ariana is amazing. She’s gonna flourish on her own,” said Gia.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum also gave suggestions on how Ariana and Hudson should navigate the aftermath of their separation.

“I think they both kind of need this time for themselves, and we’re still young. So it’s all about, it’s all about figuring it out," said Teresa Giudice's daughter.

The comments come one week after Ariana announced her split from Hudson.

 “Hudson and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote on her Instagram on October 14.

 “While these things are never easy, we both know it’s what’s best for us right now. We are so grateful for all the love and support you’ve shown us over the years," added Ariana.

