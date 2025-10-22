Emily over the moon in Rome in 'Emily in Paris' S5 teaser

Netflix releases 'Emily in Paris' trailer

Emily in Paris' first teaser is here as Lily Collins as Emily Cooper sets off to Rome from Paris for a new journey.



Darren Star, the series creator, shares, “The cast and crew of ‘Emily in Paris’ are thrilled to begin filming Season 5 in the Eternal City.”

He continues, “From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us.”

As the series is known for its Parisian roots, Darren assured fans, "Emily's going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris."

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” he notes.

“We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

The shooting on the Netflix show happened in Venice at the Danieli palace.

In addition to Lily, the series stars Eugenio Franceschini, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

Emily in Paris season 5 will drop on Netflix on Dec 18.