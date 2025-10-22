 
Geo News

Expert reveals why Duke of York title will remain dormant after Andrew

Several experts thought it might be Prince Louis who will be given the Duke of York title when his father Prince William becomes the king

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 22, 2025

King Charles with his grandson Prince Louis
King Charles with his grandson Prince Louis 

Prince Louis is unlikely ever to hold the title Duke of York, a royal commentator has predicted. 

According to GB News, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the People’s Channel that the title’s association with Prince Andrew, who recently surrendered the use of his royal titles amid renewed scrutiny of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, makes it “too soon” for another royal to inherit it. 

Prince William and Prince Andrew: File photo
Prince William and Prince Andrew: File photo
Advertisement

“Certain titles are identified with their holders, maybe unfairly,” Fitzwilliams said. 

“We are in an age where instant information is available, and Duke of York rings alarm bells worldwide.” 

Traditionally, the title has been granted to the sovereign’s second son since the 15th century. 

Queen Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI, was the Duke of York before ascending the throne, and Prince Andrew received it upon his marriage in 1986. 

However, Fitzwilliams believes that, following years of damaging headlines and Andrew’s infamous 2019 BBC interview with Emily Maitlis, “there probably will never be another Duke of York.” 

He compared the situation to the Duke of Windsor title, which was retired following King Edward VIII’s abdication in 1936. 

When Prince Andrew dies, the title is expected to revert to the Crown, potentially remaining dormant for generations.

Advertisement
Family of Prince Andrew's accuser issue a message directly to the Royal Family
Family of Prince Andrew's accuser issue a message directly to the Royal Family
British prime minister criticised for failing to move against Prince Andrew
British prime minister criticised for failing to move against Prince Andrew
Prince William promotes Fashion Week ahead of Brazil visit
Prince William promotes Fashion Week ahead of Brazil visit
Meghan Markle plans to meet Kate Middleton privately: 'Ready to forget, move forward'
Meghan Markle plans to meet Kate Middleton privately: 'Ready to forget, move forward'
Meghan Markle warned against leaving Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle warned against leaving Prince Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton's EarthShot prize drops promos for Awards Night 2025
Prince William, Kate Middleton's EarthShot prize drops promos for Awards Night 2025
Matthew McConaughey lends his voice to support Prince William video
Matthew McConaughey lends his voice to support Prince William
Sarah Ferguson takes another big step after changing social media handle video
Sarah Ferguson takes another big step after changing social media handle