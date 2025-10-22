Expert reveals why Duke of York title will remain dormant after Andrew

King Charles with his grandson Prince Louis

Prince Louis is unlikely ever to hold the title Duke of York, a royal commentator has predicted.

According to GB News, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the People’s Channel that the title’s association with Prince Andrew, who recently surrendered the use of his royal titles amid renewed scrutiny of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, makes it “too soon” for another royal to inherit it.

Prince William and Prince Andrew: File photo

“Certain titles are identified with their holders, maybe unfairly,” Fitzwilliams said.

“We are in an age where instant information is available, and Duke of York rings alarm bells worldwide.”

Traditionally, the title has been granted to the sovereign’s second son since the 15th century.

Queen Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI, was the Duke of York before ascending the throne, and Prince Andrew received it upon his marriage in 1986.

However, Fitzwilliams believes that, following years of damaging headlines and Andrew’s infamous 2019 BBC interview with Emily Maitlis, “there probably will never be another Duke of York.”

He compared the situation to the Duke of Windsor title, which was retired following King Edward VIII’s abdication in 1936.

When Prince Andrew dies, the title is expected to revert to the Crown, potentially remaining dormant for generations.