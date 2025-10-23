Kevin Federline reveals Britney Spears' mom staging intervention

Photo: Kevin Federline recalls Britney Spears' mom calling him

Kevin Federline has made another shocking revelation about why Britney Spears needed help.

In his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, the 46-year-old dancer detailed a tense moment involving Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, who reportedly orchestrated a secret intervention for the pop star years before the conservatorship began.

“Before it all came undone, there was this moment when I thought maybe, just maybe, things could turn around,” Federline writes.

“It came out of nowhere: a call from her mom, telling me to get to the Beverly Hills Hotel. Fast. She said there was going to be an intervention, and I needed to pick up Preston and Jayden.”

Federline said there was an “urgency” in Lynne’s voice that made it clear the situation was dire.

“I could tell she was frightened — frightened for her daughter and what was happening in her life,” he continued.

“She said they needed me to take the boys because they weren’t sure how things would go. I didn’t ask questions. I just went.”

When he arrived, Federline said the atmosphere was heavy. “There was a weight in the room,” he wrote. “A deep, somber energy. Everyone was bracing for something.”

“Her family had already started talking to her, trying to convince her to go to rehab,” he added. “She’d been crying, and everyone looked worn down, like this had been building for a long time.”

While the intervention came from a place of “love,” Federline recalled that it was “shadowed with fear” about what could happen if Britney refused help.