 
Geo News

Kevin Federline reveals Britney Spears' mom staging intervention

Kevin Federline addressed a tense moment involving Britney's mother, Lynne Spears

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 23, 2025

Photo: Kevin Federline recalls Britney Spears mom calling him
Photo: Kevin Federline recalls Britney Spears' mom calling him 

Kevin Federline has made another shocking revelation about why Britney Spears needed help.

In his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, the 46-year-old dancer detailed a tense moment involving Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, who reportedly orchestrated a secret intervention for the pop star years before the conservatorship began.

Advertisement

“Before it all came undone, there was this moment when I thought maybe, just maybe, things could turn around,” Federline writes. 

“It came out of nowhere: a call from her mom, telling me to get to the Beverly Hills Hotel. Fast. She said there was going to be an intervention, and I needed to pick up Preston and Jayden.”

Federline said there was an “urgency” in Lynne’s voice that made it clear the situation was dire.

“I could tell she was frightened — frightened for her daughter and what was happening in her life,” he continued. 

“She said they needed me to take the boys because they weren’t sure how things would go. I didn’t ask questions. I just went.”

When he arrived, Federline said the atmosphere was heavy. “There was a weight in the room,” he wrote. “A deep, somber energy. Everyone was bracing for something.”

“Her family had already started talking to her, trying to convince her to go to rehab,” he added. “She’d been crying, and everyone looked worn down, like this had been building for a long time.”

While the intervention came from a place of “love,” Federline recalled that it was “shadowed with fear” about what could happen if Britney refused help.

Advertisement
Dakota Johnson recalls scary aspects of childhood in limelight
Dakota Johnson recalls scary aspects of childhood in limelight
Demi Lovato pushes back on major claim
Demi Lovato pushes back on major claim
Victoria Beckham gets honest about big shock in marriage
Victoria Beckham gets honest about big shock in marriage
Kylie Jenner opens up about tragic loss in heartfelt message
Kylie Jenner opens up about tragic loss in heartfelt message
Charlie Puth opens up about expecting first baby with Brooke Sansone video
Charlie Puth opens up about expecting first baby with Brooke Sansone
Cameron Crowe shares John Cusack's advice from 'Say Anything' set
Cameron Crowe shares John Cusack's advice from 'Say Anything' set
Emily over the moon in Rome in 'Emily in Paris' S5 teaser video
Emily over the moon in Rome in 'Emily in Paris' S5 teaser
New twist in Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's split laid bare
New twist in Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's split laid bare