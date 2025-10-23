Alec Baldwin's daughter reveals truth about upbringing: 'Lonely'

Photo: Alec Baldwin's daughter breaks silence on 'lonely' upbringing

Ireland Baldwin has hit out at her “narcissistic” family members and vowed to cut them off as she approaches her 30th birthday.

According to a new report by RadarOnline.com, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger opened up in a deeply personal Substack post titled 30, Flirty, and Surviving, where she reflected on her “lonely” upbringing and the emotional toll of family dysfunction.

“I move into 30 with a lot less weight on my shoulders,” she wrote. “This weight that was brought on by the need to continue to carry my narcissistic, unreliable, addict family members, who I thought I needed in my life.”

The model and new mom admitted she grew up “without two parents in my home and no siblings to turn to,” which made her crave validation from certain relatives.

“I had a lonely childhood at times, which is why I grew up feeling like I needed to win over certain people in my own family. For whatever reason, their validation and praise were meaningful to me,” she confessed.

Ireland said the turning point came when she finally realized how “poisonous” these dynamics were.

“Nothing was more freeing than finally realizing how poisonous these people are,” she continued. “So, I inch into my thirties with an understanding that this is how you break these cycles.”

Meanwhile, sources cited by RadarOnline.com note that her father, Alec Baldwin, 67, who has faced professional setbacks and legal scrutiny, has been “under chronic stress” while taking on the bulk of childcare duties at home.