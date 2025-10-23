Victoria Beckham reveals David once 'jumped out the window' for her

Victoria Beckham shares sweet insight into early romance with David

Victoria Beckham shared some sweet insights into her early romantic moment with now-husband David Beckham.

During a recent appearance on the October 22 episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, the 56-year-old fashion designer candidly spoke about the time when the soccer player used to sneak into her hotel room during her Spice Girls' tour days.

“He fitted in so seamlessly, you know, with the other girls,” Victoria told the host Alex Cooper of her bandmates Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm.

“I remember being on tour, doing a show in Manchester, sneaking him into my room, and literally the following morning, David having to jump out the window and do the walk of shame," she recalled.

However, this caused David's soccer practice loss due to blisters on his feet.

Victoria said with a laugh, “[He had] to skip training because of the blisters on his feet because he literally has to do the walk of shame in his clothes from the night before."

“But he fitted in with the other girls and they loved him right away. And he's so comfortable in his own skin," she added.

Moreover, Victoria shared how David was always supportive to her.

“He's always been so supportive of me,” she revealed. “You know, when I was on tour, he'd be there and he'd be standing at the side of the stage watching. And, yeah, that was never he was never insecure about anything like that.”