Jelly Roll admits to 'worst mistake' in marriage with Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll reveals ‘roughest patch’ in marriage to Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll spilled his worst adult life mistake he ever made- cheating on his wife, Bunnie Xo.

During a recent appearance on Human School podcast, the country singer, who tied the knot with Bunnie in 2016, talked about one of the rough patches in their relationship which he does not mention publicly.

Advertisement

“One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair with my wife,” he said on the October 21st episode of the talk show.

The Need a Favor singer went to say, “Because it was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It just really, really, really blew me back.”

Jelly admitted that to repair his relationship with Bunnie he put "a lot of work" and now they stand at a much better and stronger place in their marriage.

“I wish our story would’ve went in the way that it never had an affair, and I’m in way glad it happened, but man, I’m proud of who we are today,” he noted

“I truly am," he declared.

Explaining why he fell into such a situation, Jelly admitted he was "hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives."