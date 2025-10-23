 
Victoria Beckham breaks silence on David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos

The former Spice Girl directly addressed long-standing rumors of David’s affair with Rebecca Loos on Call Her Daddy

Zaid Bin Amir
October 23, 2025

Victoria Beckham has finally addressed the claims that her hubby, David Beckham, had an affair with Rebecca Loos.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the former Spice Girls member was asked how she handles “speculations throughout your whole career about your marriage."

To which, Victoria replied, “Do you know we’ve had so much thrown at us and we were talking about it because we’ve recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary."

“And by the way, people said it wouldn’t work … 26 years!” reiterated the 51-year-old fashion designer.

She added, “We’ve had so much thrown at us and we’ve always just been there together and just ridden the damn storm."

David, who always dismissed the rumors of an affair with Rebecca, shared how the allegations affected their family in his 2023 Netflix docuseries, Beckham.

In the documentary, the former professional athlete recalled it was “incredibly difficult” to see Victoria in pain from the rumors.

For those unversed, Victoria and David tied the knot in 1999, and the couple share four children—sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

