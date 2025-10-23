Bella Hadid drops rare photos with boyfriend Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid includes boyfriend Adan Banuelos in birthday week recap

Bella Hadid is celebrating her birthday month with a special look inside her life in Texas.

The model and entrepreneur shared a 20-slider carousel on Instagram this Wednesday, offering a glimpse of her birthday celebrations earlier this month.

One snap also featured her boyfriend, equestrian Adan Banuelos, smiling as he carried two red balloons through a dimly lit bar.

“Birthday week… Flying straight from this kind of Love into the VS show two years in a row … Makes me feel so grateful for my Texas family and loved ones,” Hadid, 29, captioned the post.

“Thankful to God for these moments. You make me feel so so loved even when we’re showing. Lucky Girl … 29.”

The model has been dating Banuelos, a professional horse trainer, since October 2023. Several photos in her carousel featured horses—a nod to the life she’s built since relocating to Texas.

Hadid first met Banuelos at a horse show, telling British Vogue in June, “I saw him walk in and it was like a gust of fresh air… I was getting a cowboy hat fitted and I thought, ‘That’s the one. I always wanted the cowboy.’” She added that Banuelos had no idea who she was, calling it “a breath of fresh air.”

In April, Hadid described him to Allure as her “partner” and “an incredible older businessman,” adding that he’s been part of her life as she’s stepped away from modeling.

Hadid then returned to the runway on October 15 for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City—just weeks after being hospitalised for Lyme disease.

“Ok, we’re not going to pretend these wings weren’t 50 pounds but how beautiful,” she joked on Instagram Stories after the show.

The Victoria’s Secret also dropped birthday greetings in the comments section of Hadid's birthday carousel, writing “Happy birthday angel,” along with an angel wing emoji.