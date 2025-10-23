Sean ‘Diddy' Combs faces near-death experience behind bars

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs ‘woke up with a knife to his throat' in jail

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ pal, Charlucci Finney, has just revealed that the rapper experienced a near fatal incident in jail.

"He woke up with a knife to his throat," Finney alleged in an interview with the Daily Mail.

"I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened," he further said.

Finney, who is a long-time friend of Combs also told the outlet that he believed the alleged incident inside the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn was meant to scare the music producer rather than hurt him.

"If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed," he explained, adding, "It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him."

Finney further mentioned, "It was probably a way to say: 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."

For the unversed, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been behind bars since September 24 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His case went to trial in May and two months later, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced in October to 50 months in prison.