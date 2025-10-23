 
Geo News

Selena Gomez explains why she kept marriage with Benny Blanco a secret

Selena Gomez revealed on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' why her wedding to Benny Blanco was a private affair

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

October 23, 2025

Selena Gomez explains why she kept marriage with Benny Blanco a secret
Selena Gomez explains why she kept marriage with Benny Blanco a secret

Selena Gomez has finally revealed the surprising reason why she kept details about her star-studded wedding to music producer Benny Blanco a secret.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, the Calm Down singer said that “I didn't want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me, and I keep my life as private as I can."

Advertisement

Selena exchanged vows with Benny on September 27 in a romantic ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in front of several stars.

Ed Sheeran, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, Zoe Saldaña, SZA, and Taylor Swift were among the stars who attended the singer's wedding.

The 33-year-old songstress shared the first photos from the ceremony on her Instagram handle.

In the carousel of photos and videos, the newlyweds couple can be seen hugging, holding hands, and enjoying their newfound lives as wife and husband.

Another image shows Selena's bouquet and her wedding rings.

“9.27.25,” the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the post.

For those unversed, Selena began dating Benny in July 2023.

Advertisement
Victoria Beckham breaks silence on David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos
Victoria Beckham breaks silence on David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos
Bella Hadid drops rare photos with boyfriend Adan Banuelos
Bella Hadid drops rare photos with boyfriend Adan Banuelos
Kim Kardashian reflects on 'toxic' marriage with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian reflects on 'toxic' marriage with Kanye West
Demi Lovato believes in ‘responsibility' to advocate for mental health
Demi Lovato believes in ‘responsibility' to advocate for mental health
Dakota Johnson reveals unexpected dating red flag
Dakota Johnson reveals unexpected dating red flag
Elon Musk's ex Grimes debuts innovative face tattoo, fans fail to notice
Elon Musk's ex Grimes debuts innovative face tattoo, fans fail to notice
Demi Lovato reveals why she feels 'guilty' about sister Madison's past
Demi Lovato reveals why she feels 'guilty' about sister Madison's past
Jelly Roll admits to 'worst mistake' in marriage with Bunnie Xo
Jelly Roll admits to 'worst mistake' in marriage with Bunnie Xo