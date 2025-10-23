 
Romeo Beckham confirms his reunion with Kim Turnbull after six-month breakup

Romeo Beckham’s love life is back in the spotlight after confirming his reunion with model and DJ Kim Turnbull

October 23, 2025

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnball have rekindled their romance after parting ways in June.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, David and Victoria Beckham's son posted a black-and-white selfie of the two together, confirming the two are dating again.

In the shared picture, the two can be seen wearing jeans and jackets while chilling together in a narrow hallway.

Source: Romeo Beckhams Instagram Story
Source: Romeo Beckham's Instagram Story

In September, Romeo sparked rumors they were back together when he “liked” Kim's Instagram post.

For those unversed, Romeo and Kim previously ended their relationship in June, following seven months of dating.

Romeo and Kim’s Relationship Timeline:

Romeo Beckham confirmed their romance with Kim Turnball by sharing a series of romantic photos on his Instagram Stories in November 2024.

Four months after the two confirmed their relationship, David and Victoria Beckham's second child was seen walking hand in hand with the model at Victoria’s show during Paris Fashion Week.

In May 2024, Kim attended David's lavish birthday party in London.

The next month, in June, the couple called it quits after seven months of dating.

"Romeo and Kim did split because of the family drama. It was mutual," the insider told Us Weekly at that time. "It was just too much pressure and tension looming over them."

"It put a lot of strain on them, and there was no path forward. It was unfortunate that it got to that point, but family comes first for Romeo," added the confidant.

