Miley Cyrus reveals role in upcoming ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Miley Cyrus to make song for ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

Miley Cyrus is a part of the upcoming highly-anticipate film, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The 32-year-old singer would be singing an original song for the soundtrack and has recorded the track Dream as One for James Cameron's upcoming sci-fi movie.

Advertisement

She explained that the track held a lot of personal significance after she lost her home in the Woolsey Fire in California back in 2018.

Miley wrote on Instagram: "Honoured to support Avatar: Fire and Ash with an original song I've written with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.”

"Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me," the Wrecking Ball singer added.

The song will be featured in the end credits of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is the third movie in the franchise, to be released in December.

The Flowers hitmaker further wrote: "Thank you, Jim, for the opportunity to turn that experience into musical medicine. The film's themes of unity, healing, and love resonate deeply within my soul, and to even be a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true."

Miley released her ninth studio album Something Beautiful in May and explained that the record marked "another bold artistic evolution" in her career.

A statement on her Instagram account read: "Miley’s second song and video release Something Beautiful, the title track off of the forthcoming album explores her deep connection to fashion showcasing an original custom design by Casey Cadwallader for the House of Mugler in the visual.”

"This era marks another bold artistic evolution for Miley, blending music and film into an immersive experience," Miley Cyrus’ statement concluded.