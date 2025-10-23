Another secret 'Star Wars' movie gets axed

Major update on 'Star Wars' little-known film

Last week, Adam Driver, who plays Ben Solo in the Star Wars films, shared that a movie centred on his character was pitched to Disney executives, but it did not make it to the green light stage.



Now, a report The InSneider claims another flick in the same universe was in discussion to be made. David Fincher, best known for directing Seven, Fight Club, and Gone Girl, among others, was the pitcher.

Advertisement

In his plan, the movie was set after 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, but his condition included having the final cut, which Lucasfilm, the studio behind Star Wars, refused.

It is worth noting David has a history of working in the lightsabre franchise. In 1983's Return of the Jedi, he served as an assistant cameraman.

Meanwhile, Adam's comments come during his interview with AP. He said, “I always was interested in doing another Star Wars. I had been talking about doing another one since 2021."

"Kathleen [Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm] had reached out. I always said, 'With a great director and a great story, I’d be there in a second.' I loved that character and loved playing him," the actor added.

“We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea. They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it," he continued.

“We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman, and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that," adding, "that the sequel idea was really cool. It is no more, so I can finally talk about it."

In addition, the upcoming Star Wars movie Star Wars: Starfighter opens on May 28, 2027.