Jeremy Allen White reveals ‘wonderful' time on Bruce Springsteen biopic set

Jeremy Allen White says ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere' made him feel ‘fragile'

Jeremy Allen White felt "fragile" during the making of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

The 34-year-old star plays the Glory Days rocker in the new biopic that follows Bruce Springsteen amid personal and professional struggles during the making of his 1982 album, Nebraska.

Advertisement

Jeremy told Entertainment Weekly: "(Springsteen) and I spoke a lot, I remember, in preparation, I had a really wonderful afternoon or evening where he took me on the Freehold tour.”

"We would text and we would call. And then once we got to set, there was like, such a... I don't know, I felt very fragile at times," he further added.

The Bear actor also explained that he felt "protective" of The Boss as he and the cast were acting out moments that have happened in his life.

He said: "And in this strange way, protective of (Springsteen) because, at the end of the day, these are real moments that have happened, these are real rooms.”

“There was something very delicate about that, and I think, once we were on set, became quite introverted. I need a little bit of separation into my own kind of understanding,” Jeremy mentioned.

White is joined in the biopic by Jeremy Strong, who portrays the music legend's manager Jon Landau - and the Succession star mainly developed his character "in solitude" even though he had the chance to dine with his counterpart in real-life.

The 46-year-old actor said: "In a way, the information that you want to get is sort of around.”

"We become like obsessive detectives looking for these clues. Stephen Graham (who plays Springsteen's father Douglas in the picture) used the word 'magpie' the other day, which is so great. We are! We're collecting things, and there were things that I got from Jon, but mainly it's a lot of your own work," Jeremy Allen White concluded.