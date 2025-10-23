 
Sarah Ferguson's reaches breaking point as Beatrice, Eugenie get sucked in

Sarah Ferguson has landed in her own personal breaking point

By
Hiba Anjum
|

October 23, 2025

Sarah Ferguson finds herself at her breaking point
Sarah Ferguson finds herself at her breaking point

Sarah Ferguson has reached her personal breaking point and it’s all because of the predicament her daughter have found themselves in, given Fergie’s own email leak.

Everything has been revealed by royal expert Phil Dampier and he exposed this alleged break down in a chat with Express UK.

The conversation started with the expert saying, “I'm told she has been on the edge of a nervous breakdown.”

“I can reveal her older sister Jane has recently flown over from Australia to comfort her in the UK,” as well the expert claims.

“Sarah is in a bad way and it's hardly surprising,” given the current predicament the Mail on Sunday email leak has sparked, Mr Dampier said. “She needed support and Jane has been there for her when she needed it.”

Before concluding he also said that while “she and Andrew know they are to blame but they still feel they are now being kicked mercilessly when they are down. It’s difficult to see what the future holds.”

For those unversed, this comes after Epstein’s email also leaked where he was seen addressing the celebration that Sarah Ferguson engaged in with her daughters, back in 2009.

The email says, “[Sarah] took apartments in New York. She was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow. She visited me with [a] policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities.”

