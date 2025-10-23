 
Kim Kardashian gets diagnosed with life threatening illness

Kim Kardashian blames Ye after the results of her brain's diagnosis came

Geo News Digital Desk
October 23, 2025

An aneurysm is the bulge in the artery of the brain. Kim Kardashian is now diagnosed to have it, and she blamed Kanye West for it.

The shocking health scare came to fans' knowledge when, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, the mom-of-four went to a doctor for a regular check-up.

After the MRI scan at a medical centre, doctors found a "little" aneurysm, which they attributed to "stress". 

In the clip, the Skims mogul is in tears, as she says while on a call with sister Kourtney Kardashian, "Why the **** is this happening?"

Regarding the stress, Kim, in a separate clip, pointed to the divorce from Kanye in 2022, which became a chaotic affair in her life.

Earlier, a source claimed to RadarOnline that the 45-year-old's recent faceless mask look at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles was a message to Ye.

"That outfit wasn't just fashion – it was a statement. Kim felt invisible for years. The faceless mask perfectly captured how she was silenced and shaped by Kanye's control. It's one of the most haunting metaphors Hollywood has ever seen," the source adds.

Ye and Kim tied the knot in 2014. But they called it quits in 2021. They share four kids.

