Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz stay strong after Victoria's subtle dig

Brooklyn Beckham shares intimate snap with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham shared an adorable moment with wife Nicola Peltz after mom Victoria Beckham remarks about family.

On Wednesday, Brooklyn took to his Instagram handle and shared a carousel of photos.

The cover photo included an intimate photo of Brooklyn and Nicola followed by random snaps.

In the caption, Brooklyn, "Little photo dump."

This comes after Brooklyn's mom Victoria Beckham made a subtle comment about her son's estrangement.

Amid ongoing feud within the Beckham household, wife of David Beckham talked about changing dynamics within the family during her conversation at Call Her Daddy podcast.

She told host Alex Cooper, "I mean, we're such a close family. You know, communication is key and we always let them know that anything they want to talk about, this is a safe forum. That's really important. But they've got to go on their on their journeys themselves."

Moreover, the fashion designer shared how she and David Beckham deal with changing dynamics in the house.

"Again, it's just about communicating. We've always been that way with the kids. And I'm excited for them, they're all very different. They all like to do different things," Victoria said.

Notably, the rumours of feud inside David Beckham and Victoria's family continues. The couple's sons Romeo and Cruz have also unfollowed Brooklyn Beckham.