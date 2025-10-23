David Beckham recalls Victoria breaking down in tears

David Beckham remembers surprising Victoria Beckham

When David Beckham, after retirement, told Victoria Beckham that he would restore their derelict barns in Oxfordshire, she was not happy at first.



"To begin with, Victoria wasn't over the moon about it, as we'd only just done up our house in Holland Park, so how I feel about the countryside started earlier than it did with my family," he tells Country Life Magazine.

But it was not an easy task, the ex-footballer says, as he recalls how he was in overdrive to get the work done on the home before the coming of his family.

The 50-year-old continues, "I can still remember the morning when Victoria and the children were all due to arrive to see the refurbished barns for the first time. It was still a complete mess."

His efforts, ultimately, won over the concerns of Victoria, who Beckham remembers broke down in tears when she saw the property renovated.

"Then I waited at the front door with a glass of wine for Victoria to arrive. And, the moment she walked in, she burst out crying because she couldn’t believe how perfect it was," he shares.

David and Victoria have been married since 1999. The pair shares four kids.