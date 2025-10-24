Jim Parsons reflects on hit show 'Big Bang Theory'

Photo: Jim Parsons reveals how 'Big Bang Theory' almost ended early

Jim Parsons has been reminiscing about one of the most uncertain moments during The Big Bang Theory's early days.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the actor, who portrayed Sheldon Cooper, remembered when the cast feared the show might never return after the writers’ strike halted production during its first season.

“I remember our first season, after about seven or eight episodes, the writers went on strike and they told us we were going to go off. We wouldn’t be doing any more until it was over,” he recalled.

“We were all so upset by it,” he continued.

“It wasn’t about fearing for our jobs. It was that we were already so enjoying this show and really felt we had something.”

Parsons said the hiatus ended up being a blessing in disguise, “It ended up working very much in our favor."

"More people got to watch us in reruns and [when] we came back to [it], it became a bigger thing, but we didn’t know that at the time.”

He added, “All of us knew in our hearts that we were part of something special — and the way the business works could have derailed it."

In conclusion, he remarked, "We got very fortunate.”